mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ghostface Killah, Crimeapple & Jim Jones Team Up On Peter Rosenberg's "Snake Eyes"

Aron A.
June 05, 2021 16:43
2.3K Views
82
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Snake Eyes
Peter Rosenberg Feat. Ghostface Killah, CRIMEAPPLE & Jim Jones

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
86% (7)
Rate
Audience Rating
6 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Peter Rosenberg unveils a massive posse cut with Jim Jones, Ghostface Killah, and Crimeapple.


Peter Rosenberg's late night show on Sundays on Hot 97 has been a pillar for underground hip-hop. Some of the brightest talent to emerge in hip-hop have found themselves getting highlighted on Real Late well before they blow up. So, when it came time to dropping an album, it was inevitable that the best in underground rap -- both new and old -- would come together for Rosenberg's debut album.

On "Snake Eyes," Rosenberg delivers a cut-throat record with the assistance of Ghostface Killah, CRIMEAPPLE, and Jim Jones. Creeping through the crevices of New York alleyways, the three rappers offer vivid portrayals of drug trafficking over chilling production from Disco Vietnam.

"If you love Ghostface, you really might f*** with Crimeapple. And Crimeapple fans may be younger and have not really realized how ill Ghostface is or they don't realize how good to work Jim Jones is doing right now," Rosenberg explained of the collaboration during an interview with HNHH. "I think the album works in a way where you really can get in different hip-hop fans, different generations, different interests, and hopefully, do something really positive for all of them."

Quotable Lyrics
Flyin' in the Swiss Alps, bullet-proof North Face
Chefs that do Jiu-Jitsu, Wu-Tang rituals
Bricks being broken on the scale bring shipped to you
Hairy-chest BeeGee music, you can sniff it to
Scatter and fat-nosed Larry, they can sniff Peru

Peter Rosenberg
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  8  2
  0
  2.3K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Peter Rosenberg Ghostface Killah CRIMEAPPLE Jim Jones
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ghostface Killah, Crimeapple & Jim Jones Team Up On Peter Rosenberg's "Snake Eyes"
82
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject