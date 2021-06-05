Ghostface Killah, Crimeapple & Jim Jones Team Up On Peter Rosenberg's "Snake Eyes"

Peter Rosenberg's late night show on Sundays on Hot 97 has been a pillar for underground hip-hop. Some of the brightest talent to emerge in hip-hop have found themselves getting highlighted on Real Late well before they blow up. So, when it came time to dropping an album, it was inevitable that the best in underground rap -- both new and old -- would come together for Rosenberg's debut album.

On "Snake Eyes," Rosenberg delivers a cut-throat record with the assistance of Ghostface Killah, CRIMEAPPLE, and Jim Jones. Creeping through the crevices of New York alleyways, the three rappers offer vivid portrayals of drug trafficking over chilling production from Disco Vietnam.

"If you love Ghostface, you really might f*** with Crimeapple. And Crimeapple fans may be younger and have not really realized how ill Ghostface is or they don't realize how good to work Jim Jones is doing right now," Rosenberg explained of the collaboration during an interview with HNHH. "I think the album works in a way where you really can get in different hip-hop fans, different generations, different interests, and hopefully, do something really positive for all of them."

Quotable Lyrics

Flyin' in the Swiss Alps, bullet-proof North Face

Chefs that do Jiu-Jitsu, Wu-Tang rituals

Bricks being broken on the scale bring shipped to you

Hairy-chest BeeGee music, you can sniff it to

Scatter and fat-nosed Larry, they can sniff Peru