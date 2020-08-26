Ghostemane Returns With New Single "AI"

Ghostemane may not be everyone's cup of tea but he's managed to earn himself a cult-like fanbase that will ride for anything he does. The frequent $uicideboy$ collaborator just recently announced his new album ANTI-ICON and the latest single from that upcoming project has arrived.

Titled "AI," the song is a visceral experience, including ad-libs of Ghostemane seemingly belching. A complete punch in the gut, this is just the latest representative of what Ghoste has been up to in the studio.

ANTI-ICON has been announced for a release on October 21, 2020. "AI" is the first taste of what we can expect from it.

Listen to the brand new single from Ghostemane and keep your eyes peeled for his forthcoming full-length release.

Quotable Lyrics:

If you don't know me by now, I don't want you to

None of your favorite rappers ever tell the truth

Lie, lie, lie, lie, lie, out of my mind

It's about damn time y'all startin' to die

Lay low, I'm the ghost at your window

Went away, now I'm way away

There he go, fuck an icon, eyes on A.I.

Oh, I fucked around and put a pipe bomb in your radio