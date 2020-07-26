Germ Is Here To Get You Hyped On "7 Hunna Horses"

Atlanta artist Germ has been making waves over the last few years, primarily thanks to his work with Florida artists such as Fat Nick and Pouya. Germ implements that Southern energy into his music and whenever you put on one of his tracks, you know you are going to be hit with loud 808s and a ton of energy.

On his latest track "7 Hunna Horses," this fact remains true. Throughout the short run time of the song, Germ delivers insane energy as he raps both fast and aggressively. Many of these bars are braggadocios on nature and it's almost impossible not to get hyped up by the track's vibe.

Give this song a spin and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

New bitch, look like she came from Area 51

Bitch I got a hunnid on

Who you tryna beat, the drum?

Walked in with sticks, sending cannons, not neck

I left with a Mariah and that bitch gon' suck my dick