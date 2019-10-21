After showing up poorly at the box office, Will Smith and director Ang Lee's Gemini Man film is looking at losses of at least $75 million after earning just $20.5 million in its opening weekend and closing out this weekend with a global pull of $118.7 million.

This weekend, analysts saw hope for the film as it opened up in the Chinese market. But even that wasn't enough to revive its sales, pulling in a less-than-expected figure of $21 million in the territory.

Its revenue is stacked against a budget of $140 million and an additional $100 million marketing budget shared between four companies: David Ellison's Skydance Media, Paramount Pictures and the Chinese-based companies Fosun and Alibaba.

The film, which stars Smith as an assasin who is tasked with killing the younger version of himself, was bolstered by Ang Lee's use of de-aging technology. However, dismal reviews ahead of the film's arrival were its ultimate demise. As it stands, the film has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 25 percent, a career-worst for Lee.

In 10 days, the film's domestic tally is only $36.5 million, dipping 59 percent in its second weekend, collecting just $8.5 million in North America this weekend in contrast to a weak overseas tally of $82.2 million whick pokes holes in the crutch that action-packed films often find in foreign performance.