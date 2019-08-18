Despite the ending of the Game of Thrones television series a few months ago, the man behind it all wants fans to know that he is not deviating from his plans for the novels. As you may know, the Game of Thrones television series was based on a set of books launched back in the 90s and penned by creator George R. R. Martin. And as such, the show had a lot of material to refer back to during the formulation of its many seasons. Though it has been years since Martin confirmed there would be new novels coming and fans of the books (and series) have been patiently waiting for almost a decade and--nothing. Even the series continued on their own which only served to leave a few displeased. Nevertheless, new reports by Variety suggest that Martin is still working on the novels.

During an interview with The Observer, the novelist was questioned about the GoT final season and the controversy which surrounded it. He was asked if the latter would influence the final two novels and he responded: "No, it doesn’t. It doesn’t change anything at all. You can’t please everybody, so you’ve got to please yourself." You can read the full interview here. Hopefully, the books drop soon.