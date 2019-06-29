It has now been a month since the end of the Game of Thrones series. Though fans do not need to miss the series much as they are currently working on filming the prequel series somewhere on the coast of Ireland. While we did bid farewell to our favorite surviving characters, HBO has been gearing up to release something special in celebration of the epic fantasy series. A limited Blu-ray Game of Thrones set is scheduled to hit the market soon. The latter will surely catch the attention of fans worldwide due to its unique features only die-hard fans of the show can appreciate. Moreover, the collection will come in a wooden shadow box that features the Hand of the King pin as its closure.

The center will consist of 3D art designed by Robert Ball and each disc will come with a uniquely designed sleeve. The collection will also come with a ton of extras and bonus features which include a cast reunion with Conan O'Brien that was shot live in Belfast, Ireland. HBO shares that the special "is assembled in segments focused on Houses Lannister, Stark, and Targaryen and concludes with the key players all onstage for their final reflections on the years they shared in Westeros and Essos."

[Via]