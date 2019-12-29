G Herbo's "I Want It" Is One Of His Most Powerful "Sessions"

G Herbo finally released Sessions on Friday. He had been promoting the album all the year, but doing so under the title PTSD. Now that we have the songs in our possession, it's clear why he initially planned on calling it that. Sessions shows Herbo at his most vulnerable, opening up about street life, fallen family members and incarcerated friends. "MY ALBUM IS GOING TO SHED LIGHT ON THE THINGS THAT ME AND MY BROTHERS EXPERIENCE EVERY DAY," Herbo tweeted over the summer. "THIS IS GOING TO BE THE REALEST ALBUM IVE EVER DROPPED AND IMA TELL IT LIKE IT IS."

Every song on Sessions reflects this assertion. The closing track, "I Want It, is certainly no exception. The parallel between a therapy session and a studio session has been made before and Herbo shows how cathartic it can be to unload all your troubles on wax. Many rappers have done this before, but Herbo raps with a growl that makes his purging feel incredibly powerful. When he falls off beat, it's as if there's an urgency to his confessions that don't allow him to be solely concerned with musicality.

Quotable Lyrics

We in Timbs and shit, drippin' butter on 'em

Put my verse back twice, thought I stuttered on 'em

Smack the fuck out it twice, yeah, I stunted on 'em

See, that forty flash light full of thunder on 'em