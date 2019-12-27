G Herbo Drops Off Solo "Sessions" Project

Throwing his hat into the "end of the year project" ring is G Herbo who dropped off his "Sessions" record on Friday morning. The rapper has been making headlines with his girlfriend Taina Williams as the pair put their love on display on social media, but that doesn't mean Herbo hasn't been in the booth cooking up new music.

"MY ALBUM IS GOING TO SHED LIGHT ON THE THINGS THAT ME AND MY BROTHERS EXPERIENCE EVERY DAY," Herbo tweeted over the summer. "THIS IS GOING TO BE THE REALEST ALBUM IVE EVER DROPPED AND IMA TELL IT LIKE IT IS. THE WAIT IS ALMOST OVER."

"Sessions" is a nine-track project filled with Herbo's aggressive delivery and comes ahead of the rapper's forthcoming PTSD Tour. The album was slated to be of the same name, but there was a last-minute change to switch things up. Herbo stands alone on the record as he's opted to go without any features, so give it a listen or two and let us know if he has a hit with this one.

Tracklist

1. Summer is Cancelled

2. Can't Sleep

3. Hunnit Bands

4. My Bro's a Legend

5. Remember

6. That Boy

8. What I Did

9. I Want It