Future's second release of the year has officially been delivered, and fans are already letting their feelings be known. As per usual, the public's response is largely divided, but all signs point to Save Me doing strong numbers across the board. Now, the production credits have officially be unveiled, though liner notes have sadly become a thing of the past.

Although brief in scale, Save Me was brought to life through the combined musical talents of Bobby Raps, Kyle Nelson, Will Yanez, Fuse, K-Major, Richie Souf, Detail, Seth Firkins (RIP), Fxxxxy, and Dre Moon. For the most part, each track was created in a highly collaborative fashion, as many albums are in this day and age. Though Future is credited as a lyricist on every song, he's often joined by a small writing team, including a variety of different songwriters; for some context, "Extra" features seven credited lyricists, including Future himself.

Check out the full credits below, transcribed via HHNM and shared via Tidal:

1) "XanaX Damage"

Prod. by Bobby Raps, Kyle Nelson and Will Yanez

Lyricists:

Kyle Nelson

Nayvadius Wilburn

Robert John Richardson

William Eduardo Yanez

2) "St. Lucia"

Prod. by Fuse and K-Major

Lyricists:

Eduardo Earle

Kendricke Brown

Nayvadius Wilburn

3) "Please Tell Me"

Prod. by Richie Souf

Lyricists:

Nayvadius Wilburn

Tony Son

4) "Shotgun"

Prod. by Detail and Seth Firkins

Lyricists:

Nayvadius Wilburn

Noel Fisher

5) "Government Official"

Prod. by Fxxxxy

Lyricists:

Maudell Watkins

Nayvadius Wilburn

6) "Extra"

Prod. by Fxxxxy G Ry

Lyricists:

Amber Olivier

Atupele Ndisale

Christopher Wood

David Patino

Maudell Watkins

Nayvadius Wilburn

Ryan Martínez

7) "Love Thy Enemies"

Prod. by Dre Moon

Lyricists:

Andre Eric Proctor

Nayvadius Wilburn