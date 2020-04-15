Future's legal battle with Eliza Reign is far from over, especially since both of them are standing strong on their cases against each other. However, Reign appears to be facing a financial issue at the moment and is asking the judge to press Future to begin supporting her child immediately.



Lars Niki/Getty Images

Bossip reports Reign has filed an emergency motion in court begging for temporary support after her source of income decreased, likely due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the motion, she asked to the judge to order Future to provide temporary financial support to take care of her daughter and pointed out the alleged $20M Future raked in during the last year.

That was not the only thing that Reign has asked the judge for in recent times. It was only a few days ago when it was reported that she asked pleaded with the judge to punish Future for refusing to take a DNA test to prove that he's the father. Still, the judge has yet to rule on that motion, either.

With both parties due back in court next week, Eliza Reign's going after the rapper for never providing or meeting her child. Future is still suing her for defamation and claims she's only using the child for child support payments.

We'll keep you posted on any further updates.

