The judge on Future and Eliza Reign's case is not pleased with the way their lawyers are handling the scheduling. According to Bossip, the lawyers representing Future and Eliza Reign received a tongue lashing from the judge who deemed them unprofessional in the defamation suit the rapper filed against his alleged baby mama. Judge Cecilia Altonaga put Reign and Future's lawyers on blast over failing to execute the most basic procedures in the case such as scheduling court dates for the defamation lawsuit.

"The Court is frankly dismayed by the lack of professionalism shown by counsel for both parties,” Judge Altonaga said in a court order. But both attorneys got called out for their individual behavior as well. Future's lawyer was told the latest motion proved "contentious communications" between both parties and further displayed “their inability to even agree upon a proposed schedule to govern this case is further evidence of a lack of professionalism." Judge Altonaga also called out Reign's lawyer for grammatical errors and called his motion "rambling."

The judge has now forced both parties to figure. out the schedule for this case. Judge Altonaga previously denied a motion filed by Future's attorney to force Reign to follow their schedule following further disputes over scheduling.

These are also the same attorneys representing Future and Reign in their separate paternity and child support suit.

