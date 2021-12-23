We've all witnessed the sensational growth of the Verzuz platform over the course of the pandemic, bringing us some of the best music and entertainment of the last few years with showdowns between Gucci Mane and Jeezy, RZA and DJ Premier, Brandy and Monica, and so many more. Following JAY-Z's comments this week about how he doesn't believe anybody can hold a candle to him on the Verzuz stage, hip-hop lovers have sparked conversations around who would be the perfect opponent for Hov, mentioning names like Kanye West, Nas, Busta Rhymes, Eminem, and others. Newer-generation fans have even suggested battles against Future, Lil Wayne, Drake. And more delusional folks have gone so far as to claim YoungBoy Never Broke Again would be a good challenger for Jay.

As the debates continue across social media regarding the eventual Verzuz battle involving JAY-Z, one of the rappers being mentioned in those talks, Future, has seemingly come out to agree that he could beat the legendary rapper in a hit-for-hit challenge.



Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Updating his story on Instagram with a repost from Duct Tape Entertainment CEO Big Bank Black, Future appeared to co-sign the following message: "I Promise You, ErrBody From Atlanta Feels Like Pluto Can Win A Versus Against Hov!"

With Future appearing to believe that he can go head-to-head against JAY-Z, let us know in the comments if you agree. Do you think Future can win the majority of rounds against Hov?



Screenshot via @future on Instagram