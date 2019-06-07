Future Is Emotionally Vulnerable On "SAVE ME"

Five months after the release of his Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZRD full-length, Future drops off SAVE ME, a seven-track EP. The rapper has never been shy about opening up to his fans through music, but SAVE ME is an emotionally vulnerable project that gives listeners a look into Future's struggles. Leading up to the release, the rapper deleted all images from his Instagram, a tactic that many artists use before releasing a new project. It also seems, however, that this move could have been a purging, of sorts, for Future as he wiped his slate clean as if to enter in a new beginning.

Previously, some of Future's more self-destructive lyrics have been a cause of concern for fans, and SAVE ME plays like a cry for help. On "XanaX Damage," Future shares his issues with substance abuse. Then on "St. Lucia," he admits that he's struggled with womanizing behaviors. The lyrics to "Please Tell Me" are confessions regarding his ego. SAVE ME is a therapeutic project that's a recounting of one's unfavorable behaviors as expressed in hindsight. It'll be interesting to read the feedback on this one. Take a listen and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. XanaX Damage

2. St. Lucia

3. Please Tell Me

4. Shotgun

5. Government Official

6. Extra

7. Love Thy Enemies