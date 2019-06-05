Though The WIZRD remains in steady rotation, Future has never been one to keep his fans waiting for long. Picking up where his prolific 2017 campaign left off, Big Future has officially announced his new release Save Me, which is set to arrive on June 7th. The legendary rapper took to Instagram to share the bleak and minimalist cover, along with the strangely tagged location of "Oh Fuck, I've Made A Huge Mistake." While it's unclear whether this is a single or an album, signs point to the latter; after all, he's already previewed a few new songs, none of which were titled "Save Me."

Whatever this may be, it stands to reason that we'll be hearing "Xanax Damage" and "Government Official" in full on this project. Though many expected a return to the HNDRXX series, it's clear that Future felt inspired to head in an alternate direction with this one. After all, the man has long professed to be a tortured soul, and some of his best material has arisen from the darkness. In any case, we're excited to see what Future has in store, and hopefully Save Me will explore a more melodic section of his toolkit.

Are you looking forward to this one? Sound off below.