Future's Monster is widely considered among his most valuable bodies of work. Creatively speaking, the dark and aggressive tape brought songs like the titular track, the Lil Wayne-assisted "After That," and his magnum opus "Codeine Crazy." The latter alone, one of the defining songs of this era, is enough to single-handedly solidify Monster's credibility. Sadly, many Spotify and Apple Music users were forced to resort to YouTube streams, if and when the urge for Monster came-a-calling. Luckily, on the day the project turned five, Future has confirmed that the tape has officially landed on every platform.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

"I’ve always spoke through my music and the people championed my trials and tribulations wholeheartedly with no regards," writes an uncharacteristically introspective Future. Clearly, he's aware that the people seem to enjoy his misery. Some might even argue that Future has folded that very quality into his image. "5years later this classic is available on all platforms, Thanks for the love."

Better late than never, as they say. Though the tape was indeed accessible on Tidal, its inclusion on Spotify and Apple Music has been long-awaited. Seeing as Monster remains one of Future's most celebrated albums to date, completionists can update their playlists accordingly. Pour that bubbly.