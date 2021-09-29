mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Future & Lil Durk Assist FaZe Kaysan On "Made A Way"

Aron A.
September 29, 2021 12:47
FaZe Kaysan links up with Future and Lil Durk on his new single.


FaZe Clan has been leading the world of e-sports as one of the most prominent groups. Offset serves as an investor behind the team but the ties to the music industry is deeper than the celebrity financial backing. This week, FaZe Clan debuted their first in-house music artist's single, "Made A Way" alongside two of the biggest names in rap.

Lil Durk and Future join FaZe Kaysan for his debut single, "Made A Way." Kaysan, who serves as a DJ, producer, and artist, linked up with Wondagurl to produce the moody, trap record.

"It was a lot of fun connecting with Kaysan on this project," said Wondagurl of the collab. "He has a great vibe and is super enthusiastic, two things that are really important to me when I’m working with new artists. Kaysan has a vision for himself and is driven to succeed and make his mark.”

 Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics
I dun made it out the mud, I'm with my gang, I don't recoup
Y'aint never gon' see my clubbin', I bring the hoes to the stu
Y'ain't never see me shop but I bring the stores to the stu
When you see me with my Glock, I'm like Cole Bennett when I shoot

