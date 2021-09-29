FaZe Kaysan
- SongsNardo Wick, G Herbo, Babyface Ray & Big30 Link With FaZe Kaysan For "Plenty"With FaZe Kaysan behind the board, a supergroup of some of the hardest street trap artists today came correct with great verses.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsFaZe Kaysan Drops Off Visuals For Lil Durk & Future Assisted "Made A Way"The FaZe Clan brought Durk and Future to the Hollywood Hills for a celebration.By Taylor McCloud
- NewsFuture & Lil Durk Assist FaZe Kaysan On "Made A Way"FaZe Kaysan links up with Future and Lil Durk on his new single. By Aron A.