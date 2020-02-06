The house that toxic masculinity built. At least, that's what the internet concludes every time Drake and Future linked up. Simultaneously the best and worst influences on one another, the dynamic duo have proven themselves commercial juggernauts for the umpteenth time. At the top of January, Drizzy and Future dropped off "Life Is Good," a dynamic beat-switch fuelled single complete with amusing visuals. It didn't take long for the track to pick up steady rotation, to the point where it's already gone platinum a little under a month later.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

As confirmed from a Chart Data tweet, the track has officially moved over one million album-equivalent units in the United States alone. And remember, one album-equivalent unit equals 1500 streams. That's a lot of people riding with Drake and Future's latest anthem, a possible first look at the mysterious and frequently-teased What A Time To Be Alive 2.

Congratulations to the "Digital Dash" duo. Given that both rappers are veterans in the game, these level of commercial dominance is absolutely staggering. Regardless of how you feel about those lovable ruffians, it's clear that they will remain a force to be reckoned with. Even if they remain on their worst behavior.