Funk Flex says that he wants to pressure Swizz Beatz into dropping DMX's unreleased catalog of music. Speaking on his Hot 97 radio show on Thursday night, Flex remarked that he wants the music to be released in under six days.

“I’m going to put pressure on him today,” Flex said of Swizz. “I heard that there are several unreleased, never coming out DMX songs. Swizz Beatz doesn’t know that I know because someone ratted on you Swizz."



Scott Gries / Getty Images

He continued: “Swizz Beatz, I know you’re in Arabia, I understand you’re on the private jet and I know what’s happening… New York City, just so you know, Swizz Beatz has the studio on the jet. Swizz Beatz, I challenge you in six days to get me one of those DMX songs. That’s what New York City wants, that’s what Yonkers wants.”

While Swizz has yet to formally reply to the challenge, he did repost the audio of Flex's comments on his own Instagram Story, Saturday.

Flex has had a high success rate when proposing challenges to artists this summer. He recently was able to convince Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon and Ghostface Killah to reunite for a new song, which he premiered on his show.

Check out Flex's challenge to Swizz Beatz, as shared on his Instagram page, below.

