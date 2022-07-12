Conway The Machine has earned a response from Funk Flex following his remarks towards New York City DJs. The Griselda rapper called out Funk Flex and other "old heads" for gatekeeping and urged for new, younger faces to come out on top. "New York, in my opinion, man, you gotta get them old n***as up out the way. Like, Flex and them n***as, man,” Conway said on IG Live. "Them gatekeepers that y'all got up there, man, that’s trying to dictate like who, you know what I’m saying? Like c’mon bruh," he added before clarifying that he never needed their support in the first place.



Of course, it didn't take long for Funk Flex to chime in on the matter. In a series of posts and comments on Instagram, Flex went ballistic on the Buffalo MC, asking his fans, "Why do I make so many people upset?" Flex pointed out Conway's resources and support system that include management from the Jay-Z-led Roc Nation and a deal with Eminem's Shady Records with distribution coming from Interscope Records.





"YOU AND YOUR TEAM HAVE HAD A FEATURE FROM JAYZ, EMINEM, LIL WAYNE, JCOLE, JADAKISS, TRAVIS SCOTT, FRENCH MONTANNA AND MORE????? WASNT U ON KANYE / DONDA ALBUM?" Flex wrote in the caption.

"YOUR A 40 PLUS “BARS RAPPER” SORRY LYRICIST THAT HAS HAD EVERY RESOURCE POSSIBLE! IF YOU ARE NOT HAPPY WITH YOUR “CAREER” AS OF TODAY? WITH ALL THEM CO-SIGNS? I THINK U HAVE PEAKED MY GUY? WHAT U THINK? ( YOUR ONLY GONNA TAKE THIS AS DISRESPECT BECAUSE TRUTH MIGHT BE A BIT MUCH FOR YOU?" He added. In a subsequent post, he declared that Conway wasn't "IN THE LOX LEAGUE."





Though Flex previously supported Griselda, he seemingly indicated that he was far from impressed when Conway joined him for a freestyle a few years back. He shared another clip of himself where he appeared unenthused over Conway's lyricism on the mic before inviting Conway for a "debate."

So far, we haven't heard anything from Conway regarding Flex's post but it wouldn't be shocking if he took these issues to wax.



