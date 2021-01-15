Funk Flex & Fivio Foreign Collide On Drill-Heavy Single "Game Time"

Be prepared to hear more from Funk Flex as he rolls out singles from his forthcoming album. Just a month after sharing his posthumous single and video for his track "Lurkin" featuring the late King Von who was murdered back in November 2020, Funk Flex returns with another look from his project. He's promised that his series of releases would feature heavy hitters, and on Friday (January 15) he shared "Game Time" with Fivio Foreign.

The famed Hot97 DJ has been kicking up dust lately over his comments regarding Jay-Z and Drake, but he's taken a break from the controversy to give us his drill-laced single with one of the leading forces from the New York Drill scene. Flex's accompanying visual is much like that of his video with Von as he and Fivio keep things minimal because of the pandemic. Check out "Game Time" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Fivio Foreign the greatest (Greatest)

Good moves, evasive (Ayy)

I'm on Perc' too (Perc' too), I'm faded (Faded)

F*ckin' up the situation (Ayy, ayy, ayy)

My n*ggas armed and dangerous (We all), uh

This gun, I gotta catch a stain with it (Baow)

That's the motto, call me Cain with it