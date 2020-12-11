Funk Flex Shares "Lurkin'" Collab With Late Rapper King Von

As we close out 2020, news of projects slated for release at the top of the new year keeps pouring in. Aside from sharing videos of his liposuction, Funk Flex has been dropping hints about his next project that will hit streaming services soon, along with a number of other albums he has lined up. He shared footage of himself working with Tory Lanez in the studio, and he recently teased his collaboration with King Von, an artist that lost his life too soon after being murder during a fight last month.

On Friday (December 11), Funk Flex shared his Von-assisted "Lurkin'," the lead single from his project. "THANKS TO THE FAMILY FOR ALLOWING ME TO PUT TOGETHER A COLLEGE FUND FOR HIS CHILDREN. REST WELL MY BROTHER!" Flex penned on Instagram. He also shared a long list of names of artists that will be featured on a series of projects he has slated for 2021 that includes 50 Cent, Post Malone, DaBaby, Lil Durk, Pop Smoke, Russ, G Herbo, Erick Sermon, Tyga, Juice WRLD, Dave East, NLE Choppa, and many more.

Stream "Lurkin'" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

But lately, I been tryna be cool (Cool)

'Cause I know the kids, they watch what I do (Damn)

And I know the feds, they watchin' me too (Huh?)

But n*ggas ain't stoppin' me, I'm sendin' this b*tch to the moon

[via]