mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Funk Flex Shares "Lurkin'" Collab With Late Rapper King Von

Erika Marie
December 11, 2020 01:31
678 Views
70
3
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Lurkin'
King Von & Funk Flex

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The track is the lead single off of Flex's forthcoming project.


As we close out 2020, news of projects slated for release at the top of the new year keeps pouring in. Aside from sharing videos of his liposuction, Funk Flex has been dropping hints about his next project that will hit streaming services soon, along with a number of other albums he has lined up. He shared footage of himself working with Tory Lanez in the studio, and he recently teased his collaboration with King Von, an artist that lost his life too soon after being murder during a fight last month.

On Friday (December 11), Funk Flex shared his Von-assisted "Lurkin'," the lead single from his project. "THANKS TO THE FAMILY FOR ALLOWING ME TO PUT TOGETHER A COLLEGE FUND FOR HIS CHILDREN. REST WELL MY BROTHER!" Flex penned on Instagram. He also shared a long list of names of artists that will be featured on a series of projects he has slated for 2021 that includes 50 Cent, Post Malone, DaBaby, Lil Durk, Pop Smoke, Russ, G Herbo, Erick Sermon, Tyga, Juice WRLD, Dave East, NLE Choppa, and many more. 

Stream "Lurkin'" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

But lately, I been tryna be cool (Cool)
'Cause I know the kids, they watch what I do (Damn)
And I know the feds, they watchin' me too (Huh?)
But n*ggas ain't stoppin' me, I'm sendin' this b*tch to the moon

[via]

King Von
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  7  0
  3
  678
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
King Von Funk Flex
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Funk Flex Shares "Lurkin'" Collab With Late Rapper King Von
70
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject