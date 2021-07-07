Funkmaster Flex shares a snippet of his upcoming remix to King Von's "Lurkin," featuring an additional verse from Polo G.
Funkmaster Flex has been at it for decades now, dropping bombs and delivering memorable music across his various mixtapes. Most recently, the radio host has kicked off a slew of new collaborative releases, including "Lurkin" -- a single featuring the late King Von.
During our recent interview with Flex, he opened up about working with Von, revealing that the O Block rapper wasn't actually a fan of the instrumental. "I sent him the instrumental which he wasn't a big fan of," explains Flex. "And I asked him to trust me." Luckily, Von did exactly that, and "Lurkin" emerged as a result.
Jim Bennett/Getty Images
In the same interview, Flex also teased an upcoming remix of "Lurkin," featuring none other than Polo G. While he has yet to provide a release date, Flex took to Instagram to share a snippet of the track, highlighting a bit of Polo's verse to come.
"Young n***a, 22, ten M's up," he spits. "2021, [?] fuck a Benz truck / 24 shots in this FN tucked / playing at the Heaven gates is where he gon' end up / if I'm rolling to the club then I brought the glock / opps pull up they won't make it out the parking lot."
Check out the snippet of "Lurkin Remix" below, and keep a watchful eye for its release. After all, Flex did say that the track is "almost ready," which could very well mean a July drop. Do you think this one will be an improvement on the original?