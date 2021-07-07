Funkmaster Flex has been at it for decades now, dropping bombs and delivering memorable music across his various mixtapes. Most recently, the radio host has kicked off a slew of new collaborative releases, including "Lurkin" -- a single featuring the late King Von.

During our recent interview with Flex, he opened up about working with Von, revealing that the O Block rapper wasn't actually a fan of the instrumental. "I sent him the instrumental which he wasn't a big fan of," explains Flex. "And I asked him to trust me." Luckily, Von did exactly that, and "Lurkin" emerged as a result.

Jim Bennett/Getty Images

In the same interview, Flex also teased an upcoming remix of "Lurkin," featuring none other than Polo G. While he has yet to provide a release date, Flex took to Instagram to share a snippet of the track, highlighting a bit of Polo's verse to come.

"Young n***a, 22, ten M's up," he spits. "2021, [?] fuck a Benz truck / 24 shots in this FN tucked / playing at the Heaven gates is where he gon' end up / if I'm rolling to the club then I brought the glock / opps pull up they won't make it out the parking lot."

Check out the snippet of "Lurkin Remix" below, and keep a watchful eye for its release. After all, Flex did say that the track is "almost ready," which could very well mean a July drop. Do you think this one will be an improvement on the original?