It's been a long week for Funk Flex. The famed Hot 97 personality and DJ found himself in a feud with Conway The Machine who called out NYC DJs for gatekeeping. This led to a back-and-forth with Pete Rock, who Funk Flex now accused of snitching on his former collaborator, C.L. Smooth. Flex's explosive Thursday night show on Hot 97 led to many reactions, including responses from both Pete Rock and Conway.



While the feud with Conway sparked Flex's show on Thursday, it was secondary to Flex's beef with Pete Rock. While Flex made it clear that he's been a fan of Pete Rock, he explained that he was hurt by the producer's comments about his professionalism and character. This led to Flex calling out Rock for suing Nas and Eddie F., before alleging that the Soul Survivor artist snitched on his former collaborator, C.L. Smooth.

"This guy also went to the precinct on C.L. Smooth. His partner that he’s known for 30 years went to the precinct, filled out a report, went on record," he said. “The police came to arrest C.L. Due to a technicality, they couldn't arrest him. He did this in the U.K. He did not care if he was put in a jail overseas where the rules are totally different from New York. He went to the precinct, filled out a report and cooperated. What type of guy is that? And you talk to me about the game and integrity? You have none. You have zero. Don’t you ever, you hear me, bozo?”

Rock later issued a statement to HipHopDX, albeit a brief one. "I don't respond to fuck shit," he said.

The feud with Conway also picked up steam after last night's episode. While Conway recently issued an apology of sorts for lashing out at New York DJs, which Flex seemingly accepted. However, he offered to send Conway an instrumental to rap over that Flex will debut on next week's episode.



"I’m going to send you a beat when I get off of here today and I’m going to give you a week to work on it and I’m going to play it next Thursday. I am going to post that goofy video of you copping a plea also when I get off," he said. "We’ll fix ourselves in a minute ’cause I gotta get to Pete Rock.”

Conway The Machine, not one to decline a challenge, quickly fired back at Flex on Instagram after the show aired. "Ok my n***a! I heard the show, it’s my turn now. I’ll deal wit you in a few. Stay tuned," he wrote.

We'll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding the Flex vs. Pete Rock & Conway feud.

