Conway The Machine called out Funk Flex and other New York-based DJs for "gatekeeping" during a recent live stream on Instagram. In a lengthy rant, the Griselda rapper complained about DJs in the city being "lame clowns" that are out of touch.

“New York, in my opinion, man you gotta get them old n****s up out the way like Flex and them n****s man,” Conway told his followers during the stream. “You know what I mean? Them gatekeepers that you got up there man that’s trying to dictate like who, you know what I’m saying? Like c’mon bruh. Good thing I don’t need y’all n****s cause if I needed y’all n****s y’all n****s would be fake stifling my groove.”



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

He went on to complain about DJ Suss One's appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, last year, in which Williams admitted to not knowing Conway.

“Y’all don’t play my shit. Suss One you got on Wendy William’s show on primetime TV n***a and said what you said,” Conway continued. “Flex, every chance you get you said that you gotta stand on that. We gotta get rid of y’all n****s man. Let some new, young, tapped in, really tapped in with the streets ass n****s be the DJ’s and run that shit up there at Hot 97 n***a and all that shit."

He went on: “You weirdo DJ n****s think that you run New York n***a. Y’all is lame clowns. I hate motherfuckin the media. I hate you DJ n****s. Not all of ’em. Just some of y’all n****s in New York City man. Y’all n****s just be doing weirdo shit bruh…like for real y’all gotta move out the way man.”

Conway isn't the only Griselda rapper to recently take up an issue with the media. Back in June, Westside Gunn slammed Brian “B.Dot” Miller for not including anyone from the Griselda roster on his list of the top 10 rappers. He eventually chalked up the decision to being made for "click bait."

Check out Conway's comments on Instagram Live below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE HIP-HOP WOLF® (@thehiphopwolf)

[Via]