The Fresh and Fit podcast has made a name for itself by reportedly offering men advice on lifestyle topics such as dating, fitness, and finances. They've recently made headlines thanks to a viral moment with Asian Doll, which quickly led to Twitter digging up another inflammatory moment from the podcast's past, where the hosts seemingly professed their dislike of dating Black women. Now, they're back again, with yet another controversial take.

While doing an episode on DJ Akademiks’ podcast Off The Record, one of Fresh and Fit’s co-hosts Myron Gaines went off on a rant explaining how Brittany Renner should accept that successful men are going to cheat in a relationship and she should stay with NBA basketball player PJ Washington.

Gaines said, "Society teaches women that they’re special and they deserve the best guy and that guy is gonna be committed to them, which is a huge lie we tell women. The more successful the man, the less likely he’s going to be monogamous to you sexually. He’s gonna f**k other b*****s but he’s gonna come to you. And I tell girls all the time, ‘Yo if you got a 1% guy hold on to him. If he f**ks these other b*****s that’s fine, he’s gonna come home to you. That’s all that matters."

He then continued by saying, "I would try to work it out with him man. If I was the girl I would try to work it out with him. That’s the father of your child. Like cheating? That’s nothing! … Like yo I come from a culture where we have four wives."

Brittany started off the podcast with a rant of her own that left the hosts speechless. She asked them, "What do you gain from telling girls they’re not special? How does that make you feel? … Cause if I say you’re a b***h a** n***a that does something for me… You’re forgettable, that’s why I didn’t want to do your guys’ podcast. Forgettable. Hate the setup. The name is underwhelming. I didn’t really see the value in it."

People on Twitter are reacting heavily to the entire conversation and most seem to be in favor of Brittany.

Let us know who you agree with and why below.