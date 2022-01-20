Who knew that all it would take to silence the Fresh & Fit podcast's misogynistic hosts was Brittany Renner? During a recent appearance on DJ Akademiks' Off The Record podcast, Brittany Renner confronted Myron Gaines and Walter Weekes, the hosts of Fresh & Fit, after Gaines said that he "warns" men about women like Brittany.



"You said you warn guys about girls like me, so tell me about girls like me," said Renner on the show. "Just women in general..." started Gaines before Renner cut him off. "Don't 'women in general' 'cause you literally, specifically said before we got on here, you did say that you warn guys about girls like me. So, now that we're face to face, what kind of girl am I?" pressed Renner.

"You're not special. You're like other girls," answered Gaines before Renner asked what he gets out of telling women they're not special. "How does that make you feel? 'Cause if I say, 'You're a b*tch ass n***a,' that does something for me, right?" said Renner. "If I insult you or if I tell you you're not special, you're forgettable, what does that do for me?"

The Fresh & Fit hosts were silent, not knowing how to respond.

As people continue to react to the bombshell episode of Off The Record, it appears as though mostly everybody is siding with Brittany Renner. Check out what people are saying below.