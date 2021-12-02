Social media personality Brittany Renner says she's having one of the worst years of her life after moving back in with her mother following her breakup with NBA star PJ Washington. Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their first child into the world and several weeks after the birth, PJ and Brittany broke up, prompting a ruckus on social media.

There have been all kinds of rumors flying around about Brittany Renner supposedly getting $200,000/month in child support, which she says is false, and much more. On Wednesday, Brittany opened up to her followers on Instagram and admitted that she was recently living with her mother and blew through a lot of money. She also gave relationship advice in the video.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

"Can you imagine being 29 years old with a baby living back with your parent because you were kicked out of your house (I left willingly because I go where I’m celebrated not tolerated) with nowhere to go without a vehicle?" she asked on Instagram, sharing a video where she speaks about moving into a new place. "Can you imagine NOT being mentally/physically/emotionally ready to get back in the gym let alone host a club after just having a baby but you have to work to take care of your child? What about being harassed about receiving 200K in child support? (WHICH IS NOT TRUE IDK WHY ANYONE IN THEIR RIGHT MIND WOULD BELIEVE SUCH A RIDICULOUS AMOUNT BUT IT’S CLEAR THE REAL PANDEMIC IS HOW STUPID PEOPLE ARE) Still no? Well what about being accused of being a pedophile? A gold digger? Better yet! A spiteful BM keeping their son from his Dad when he wasn’t even in the same state at the time? All of this has been my reality on top of trying to get things afloat financially, getting back in the groove of social media after being falling off the face of the earth, and being a new mother."

Renner says that she doesn't know anyone that would be able to stay afloat in her situation, continuing to address her fans in the video.



Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

"Moved into my new place today," she said. "Y'all...when I tell you...I have been thuggin'. Been living with my mom and my sister -- me, my mom, my sister, my baby -- I mean because two and a half months [ago], I decided to leave. My baby was two and a half months old -- I didn't have anywhere to go. I didn't even have a car, I still don't have a car...this has really been the hardest time of my life."

