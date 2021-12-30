Just a few days ago, French Montana graciously gifted Kanye West with a pair of his new Coke Boy L.A. Ave sneakers when the two rappers linked up at the latter's Donda Academy Homecoming basketball game at Whittier College in Los Angeles.

The moment was clearly important to the "Unforgettable" rapper, as he's been posting about it on social media repeatedly. In one photo, the 37-year-old can be seen presenting Ye with the box. As the father of four inspects the shoe, a small smirk can be seen on his face, which caused a handful of internet trolls to speculate what he could possibly be thinking about the kicks.

Quote tweets like "Kanye probably felt insulted," and "Kanye's face says it all" began popping up, but that didn't discourage French from continuing to share content from his time spent with the Atlanta-born recording artist.

"Told Ye a 100 million now or a billion dollars later #cb," he captioned a video where the 44-year-old can be seen closely inspecting the sneaker. While the gesture was thoughtful, according to HipHop DX, Ye left the shoes in the school's locker room, and they subsequently ended up being listed on eBay for just $0.99.





An alleged screenshot of the listing shows the sneakers listed for under $1, but at the time of publication, they were no longer available on the site. See the post for yourself below, and let us know if you think Ye left behind the shoes on purpose, or if it was a genuine accident.

