French Montana Calls On Rick Ross & John Legend For "Touch The Sky"

Aron A.
November 21, 2021 11:34
John Legend holds down hook duties as French Montana and Rick Ross flex their lavish lifestyles on "Touch The Sky."


After a mild delay, French Montana came through with a reminder for his naysayers with the aptly titled, They Got Amnesia. The album was initially scheduled to drop last week but it was ultimately pushed back. However, it arrived in its entirety on Friday with a long list of guest features, many of which are relatively new to the game.

Still, French brought some of his frequent collaborators on board with him this time around. "Touch The Sky" brings French Montana, John Legend, and Rick Ross together in an eloquent and gargantuan record celebrating success and wealth. With John Legend holding down the hook, French Montana opens the record with reflections of his wealth and the journey it took to the position he's in now, where he can purchase homes by the kilometer. Meanwhile, Ross continues to execute excellent guest features with a verse complimenting French's and bringing it back to the chemistry they built in the early 2010s.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics
Competition full of tricks and bundles, that’s a sucka sport
Couldn't beat us in the streets, so they won in court 
Don’t get me started, my crib decarted
From New York but ain't no squares in my garden

