French Montana & Kodak Black Get Up To No Good In Visual For "Mopstick"

French Montana has returned with a music video for "Mopstick."

About six months ago now, French Montana came through with his album They Got Amnesia. With this project, French was able to remind fans of what he is capable of, and he also provided us with a project that is filled with great features. One song that has a dope feature is none other than "Mopstick" which contains the vocal stylings of Kodak Black. This has been hailed as a standout from the album, and now, there is a music video to go along with it.

As you can see in the clip above, the two can be seen hanging out in Florida, getting up to no good. At times, Montana can be seen standing on the top of a boat all while wielding an automatic weapon. Kodak stands beside him proudly all while scantily clad masked women sit behind them in the background. At other points in the video, Kodak and French rap outside of a convenience store all while numerous individuals stand around them. Considering the lyrical content here, it should come as no surprise that both artists are making their presence felt here.

Let us know what you think about this new music video, in the comments section down below.