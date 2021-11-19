mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

French Montana Finally Releases "They Got Amnesia" Ft. Rick Ross, Pop Smoke, Fabolous, Moneybagg Yo & More

Erika Marie
November 19, 2021 00:07
They Got Amnesia
French Montana

The rapper is staking his claim with his latest.


He has been determined about reminding the world why he should be a respected voice in Rap, especially after he was mocked on social media by Hip Hop fans. French Montana is an award-winning artist with plaques and accolades that prove he is a force in the industry, but he, like many other entertainers, is often questioned over his influence. On Friday (November 19), Montana returned with They Got Amnesia, an album where he called on a few of his chart-topping friends to support his fourth studio project.

This album's release was delayed and days ago, it was reported that Drake's feature was pulled due to a lyric about Kim Kardashian. Meanwhile, we've already received singles including "I Don't Really Care" and "Panicking" featuring Fivio Foreign, and Montana has teased hs Doja Cat and Sweetie collaboration.

Other artists on They Got Amnesia include John Legend, Rick Ross, Kodak Black, Pop Smoke, Lil Durk, Fabolous, Coi Leray, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Tjay, and Moneybagg Yo. Stream They Got Amnesia and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. ICU
2. How You King?
3. FWMGAB
4. I Don't Really Care
5. Touch The Sky ft. John Legend & Rick Ross
6. Mopstick ft. Kodak Black
7. Stuck in the Jungle ft. Pop Smoke & Lil Durk
8. Handstand with Doja Cat ft. Saweetie
9. Panicking ft. Fivio Foreign
10. Didn't Get Far ft. Fabolous
11. The Paper
12. Tonight Only
13. Business
14. Push Start with Coi Leray ft. 42 Dugg
15. Striptease ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Latto
16. Bag Season ft. Lil Tjay
17. Fraud
18. Prayer (Skit)
19. Appreciate Everything
20. Losing Weight
21. FWMGAB Remix ft. Moneybagg Yo

