French Montana Finally Releases "They Got Amnesia" Ft. Rick Ross, Pop Smoke, Fabolous, Moneybagg Yo & More

He has been determined about reminding the world why he should be a respected voice in Rap, especially after he was mocked on social media by Hip Hop fans. French Montana is an award-winning artist with plaques and accolades that prove he is a force in the industry, but he, like many other entertainers, is often questioned over his influence. On Friday (November 19), Montana returned with They Got Amnesia, an album where he called on a few of his chart-topping friends to support his fourth studio project.

This album's release was delayed and days ago, it was reported that Drake's feature was pulled due to a lyric about Kim Kardashian. Meanwhile, we've already received singles including "I Don't Really Care" and "Panicking" featuring Fivio Foreign, and Montana has teased hs Doja Cat and Sweetie collaboration.

Other artists on They Got Amnesia include John Legend, Rick Ross, Kodak Black, Pop Smoke, Lil Durk, Fabolous, Coi Leray, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Tjay, and Moneybagg Yo. Stream They Got Amnesia and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. ICU

2. How You King?

3. FWMGAB

4. I Don't Really Care

5. Touch The Sky ft. John Legend & Rick Ross

6. Mopstick ft. Kodak Black

7. Stuck in the Jungle ft. Pop Smoke & Lil Durk

8. Handstand with Doja Cat ft. Saweetie

9. Panicking ft. Fivio Foreign

10. Didn't Get Far ft. Fabolous

11. The Paper

12. Tonight Only

13. Business

14. Push Start with Coi Leray ft. 42 Dugg

15. Striptease ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Latto

16. Bag Season ft. Lil Tjay

17. Fraud

18. Prayer (Skit)

19. Appreciate Everything

20. Losing Weight

21. FWMGAB Remix ft. Moneybagg Yo