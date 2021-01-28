Fredo & Dave Make A Dynamic Duo On New Track "Money Talks"

UK rapper is Fredo is gearing up to release a brand new project called Money Can't Buy Happiness and to promote the album, he has been dropping some fresh singles that have kept fans engaged and excited. On Thursday, Fredo came through with yet another new track, this time alongside Dave. The song is called "Money Talks" and features both rappers displaying incredible chemistry.

Both MCs deliver clever braggadocios lyrics throughout the song, all while a bassy UK drill beat is played underneath. There is some great chemistry to be had here and there is no denying that this will prove to be a standout on the album.

Let us know what you think of the song, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I don't shit in the trap, no touchin' them seats

If I'm in there, I'm flushin' the keys

Free Blacks they handed him time

Like my Audi, he'll handle it fine

Disrespect me, I'll bang on the nine

We come next day like Amazon Prime