Fredo Takes It "Back To Basics" Ahead Of New Album

One of the frontrunners in UK's drill scene in Fredo who has gained a ton of success in recent years. The release of 2019's Third Avenue earned him praise across the world including a co-sign from Drake. But as his profile has blown up, he's been in the cut working away on his forthcoming project which it due out this Friday.

Ahead of the release of Money Can't Buy Happiness, Fredo slid through with an introspective cut off of the project titled, "Back To Basics." An ominous beat behind him, Fredo reflects on the wins and losses from the streets to the rap game that have earned him well-deserved riches and respect.

Money Can't Buy Happiness includes appearances from Pop Smoke, Summer Walker and more. Check the tracklist here.

Quotable Lyrics

My girl got a good brain, you know her mind's the sickest

But at the same time, she won't ever mind her business

Told my guys, when they slide, bear in mind the witness

Yo, my lady woke up with bruises, trying to find who did it

Silly girl, you must not realize how my diamond's hittin'

Last night, you could've easily lost your sight or vision

I believe in God so you can say I'm kind of Christian