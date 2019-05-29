Wack 100 took his Instagram page yesterday where he revealed that things got a bit heated during his appearance on Mike Tyson's Hotboxin' podcast. Apparently, things took a turn for the worse when 'Pac's name was brought up in the conversation which led Mike unleash his strength on Wack. Wack later revealed that he needed to take medication due to the severity of Iron Mike's assault on him.

Freddie Gibbs knows better than to even attempt to fight Mike Tyson at any point. The rapper took to social media to chime in on the Mike Tyson vs. Wack 100 fight. Even though it's a bit later than expected, he had a bit of advice for Wack 100 and that is to "work smarter, not harder."

"Fam. Don’t fight Mike Tyson it’s not smart and it doesn’t make you tough . # WorkSmarterNotHarder," he wrote. "N**az gettin they ass whooped and postin they medicine," he added. He also

Interestingly enough, Freddie Gibbs recently detailed an encounter with Mike Tyson during an interview on Hypebeast Radio's MIC/LINE.

"I would not take a punch from that n***a at all," he said. "[If] n***as said, 'Aye man, we'll give you a million dollars to take a punch from Mike Tyson," I'm like, 'Hell nah.' You gon' have to spend $900K to reconstruct my face... I ain't 'bout to get hit by that n***a for a hundred thousand. I'm out."

Aside from clowning Wack 100, it appears as though we could expect Freddie Gibbs and Madlib's joint project, Bandana sometime soon.