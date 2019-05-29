Yesterday, it was alleged that Mike Tyson had gotten into a fist fight with The Game's manager Wack 100 during a podcast interview for Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson. Wack shared a video of himself clutching a bottle of pain pills after alluding to some punches being thrown by the legendary boxer. The episode has yet to air but before we're treated to the full context, Mike Tyson actually weighed in on the situation on his own social pages, just about confirming that he threw some hands.

The entire incident is said to have revolved around Tupac Shakur. When a question was asked about the iconic rapper, Wack seemingly was unimpressed and Tyson took matters into his own hands. We don't currently know why the topic got so heated -- all we know is that Tyson punched Wack in the face. "Everybody has a plan ‘til they get punched in the mouth," wrote the boxer and podcast host on his proper Instagram page, posting a photo of himself and the late Tupac. "Ain’t that right @wack100," he added for good measure.

In the comments, Wack interjects and says that they "both know" who got the first punch in, suggesting that he landed one on Mike. Whenever the full episode of this podcast airs, you can guarantee people will be checking it out to see exactly what happened between the two. Peep the new post below.

