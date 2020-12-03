Freddie Gibbs Finally Releases "Tell Me" Freestyle

New Gibbs alert!

In between all the tomfoolery on his social media accounts, Freddie Gibbs has officially given his blessing to Brian "B.Dot" Miller to release his long-awaited freestyle over Bobby V's classic record "Tell Me". Over a year ago, Miller teased the record, threatening to leak it and deal with the consequences. Nothing came of that but, fortunately, the freestyle is seeing the light of day, exclusively released via Miller's Art Of Facts podcast.

The song sees Gangsta Gibbs in his element, spitting rhymes over the 2005 classic, which many wouldn't peg to be Gibbs' style. Still, he manages to snap over it, giving us some much-needed new content from the well-respected emcee.

Listen to the new freestyle below and read about Gibbs' most recent diss against DJ Akademiks here.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm a dog about it, once I'm in it, can't get out my bag

I can't keep a bitch 'cause they keep bringing shit up out the past

