Madlib has been behind some of the most revered albums in hip-hop. Although Bandana could become his most commercially successful albums to date, he's already made his mark on the game with the Jaylib projects, his work as Quasimoto, and of course, the underground's most cherished album, Madvillainy with MF DOOM. DOOM is often referred to as "a rapper's rapper" and a ton of your favorite rappers have been influenced by the enigmatic rapper to some extent. That's why the internet exploded when Gibbs claimed that DOOM can't see him on wax.

People were particularly in their feelings yesterday when Freddie Gibbs told Peter Rosenberg that he can rap circles around MF DOOM during a conversation about Bandana. DOOM also worked with Madlib on Madvillainy so inevitably, Gibbs' work with Madlib was also compared with MF DOOM's work with Madlib. "I tried to top [Madvillainy]. I used to hate when people would be like, 'Aw man, yeah, this Madvillain,'" Gibbs explained to Rosenberg. "I'm a competitive guy and I know that DOOM can't rap as good as me, at all... He can't rap like this, fam," he continued with a stone cold face while Rosenberg and Madlib had a polar opposite reaction. "I was like, 'Damn man, I can rap better than this dude but can I make a better album than him?'... That was my focus... I gotta make something as great as he made." It should be noted that Freddie Gibbs featured on MF DOOM's project with DJ Muggs on the song, "Death Wish."

It's not uncommon for rappers to be confident in their work but fans immediately began debating whether or not Gibbs is out of pocket for saying that. In typical Gangsta Gibbs fashion, he continued to press the button on social media. First, by posting, "Lol @ everybody." Then, he shared a photo of himself and MF DOOM together with the caption reading, "U mad?"

Shortly after the interview went live, DOOM took to Instagram to tease something new on his website. It's unsure if Gibbs comments is what prompted it but people are definitely thinking that might be the case.