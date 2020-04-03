Frank Ocean's "Dear April" Now Streaming

We shared news of these two new Frank Ocean songs over the weekend, when they initially debuted on vinyl. However, the elusive and always-anticipated singer returned to put the pairing of records on streaming services, so you can now add them into your proper rotation. We shared "Cayendo" earlier, and now we wanted to highlight the sister record, "Dear April."

In similar fashion, "Dear April" is slow-moving and acoustic-driven. Produced by Frank Ocean himself and Daniel Aged, over the course of the almost-4-minute song, Ocean croons about a lover he used to know and how things have changed. It's an emotional record, with the creaking of the guitar adding to this feeling, while Ocean's vocals become more distorted as the song progresses.

The song was included on Ocean's 7" vinyl, which was initially available for pre-order purchase last year-- and finally, just last week as we saw, those vinyls began making their way to the fans. Thus, it appears it's time for the rest of us to have a taste with the streaming service upload of both records.

Are we all ready for a new album proper from Ocean now?

Quotable Lyrics

You can take two strangers

Lead them left and right

At a certain place and time

Like you took these strangers

And our two strange lives

And made us new