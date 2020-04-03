Frank Ocean Shares "Cayendo (Side A - Acoustic)" On Streaming Services

The world was first given a sneak peek at Frank Ocean's song "Cayendo" last year during his coveted club appearance in New York City. The song was a much different tempo as the track he delivered on Friday (April 3), but music lovers aren't being picky. Frank Ocean surprised fans with two releases, "Cayendo (Side A - Acoustic)" and "Dear April," giving them a bit of sunshine through this strange time under quarantine.

The tracks were available on SoundCloud for a short time before officially making their way to streaming services. The songs were featured on Ocean's 7" vinyl that was made available for pre-order last year. The records only recently made their way into the hands of fans who were eager to leak Ocean's latest tunes.

On "Cayendo," Frank Ocean slows things down and delivers a song bilingual track of Spanish and English lyrics about love and loss. Give it a listen and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

You stood me up, you lay me down

You know too much, I can't be proud

I still really, really love you, yes I do

When I still really, really love you, like I do

If you won't, then I will

If you can't, then I will

Is it love to keep it from you?