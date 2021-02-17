mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Frank Ocean Made His Presence Known With "Novacane"

Aron A.
February 16, 2021 21:04
Novacane
Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean released "Nostalgia, Ultra" 10 years ago today.


Odd Future's introduction to the game shifted hip-hop and pop culture entirely moving forward. The debut projects from Tyler, The Creator, and Earl Sweatshirt brought some much-needed excitement to the rap game but it was Frank Ocean's Nostalgia, Ultra that left an everlasting impact in music forever. Today marks the 10 year anniversary of the mixtape's release so, what better time than to revisit the debut single from the project, "Novacane." It's a twist on the average love song, one that finds Frank offering some sly commentary on the state of the world and the feeling of numbness.

"Novacane" is truly what began the journey for Frank Ocean. Press play on the classic record below and sound off in the comments with your favorite song from Nostalgia, Ultra.

Quotable Lyrics

Bed full of women, flip on a tripod
Little red light on shootin'
I'm feelin' like Stanley Kubrick
This is some visionary shit
Been tryna film pleasure with my eyes wide shut
But it keeps on movin'

Frank Ocean
Frank Ocean
