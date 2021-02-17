Frank Ocean Made His Presence Known With "Novacane"

Odd Future's introduction to the game shifted hip-hop and pop culture entirely moving forward. The debut projects from Tyler, The Creator, and Earl Sweatshirt brought some much-needed excitement to the rap game but it was Frank Ocean's Nostalgia, Ultra that left an everlasting impact in music forever. Today marks the 10 year anniversary of the mixtape's release so, what better time than to revisit the debut single from the project, "Novacane." It's a twist on the average love song, one that finds Frank offering some sly commentary on the state of the world and the feeling of numbness.

"Novacane" is truly what began the journey for Frank Ocean. Press play on the classic record below and sound off in the comments with your favorite song from Nostalgia, Ultra.

Quotable Lyrics

Bed full of women, flip on a tripod

Little red light on shootin'

I'm feelin' like Stanley Kubrick

This is some visionary shit

Been tryna film pleasure with my eyes wide shut

But it keeps on movin'