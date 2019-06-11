Most magazines opt for a one-on-one interview when crafting features with major artists, but Frank Ocean agreed to be questioned by a panel. Thankfully, those pelting him with questions were friends, collaborators, peers, and fans of his, including names like musician Nile Rodgers, performance artist Arca, legendary filmmaker John Waters, singer Rosalía, transgender rights activist and author Janet Mock, and Pose star Billy Porter. It all took place for Dazed magazine's summer Futuretopias issue where discussions of what's to come in the digital, musical, and overall artistic arena were the focus.

Here are a few highlights from Frank Ocean's interview:

Billy Porter: “How are you navigating being queer in the music business? Do you feel marginalized? If so, why do you think this is the case?”

Frank: “I navigate it pretty smooth so far. If anything my personal life needs the GPS sometimes.” Rosalia: “Do you feel that you belong to this world and time?”

Frank: “Yes, very much so. But I also sense I could have just as easily happened to be at any point in history.” Nile Rodgers: “When is Channel Orange coming out on vinyl?”

Frank: “ASAP.”

Ocean hasn't released anything since his 2016 sophomore studio album Blonde, the follow-up to his breakout hit Channel Orange. Fans have been impatiently awaiting new music from this talented, yet elusive musician who manages to fly under the radar and retain his privacy in our social media-driven culture. Are you ready for the next Frank Ocean record?