Just yesterday, we reported on how it appeared as though Jordan Brand would be coming through with yet another Fragment collab, this time in the form of the Air Jordan 3. There have been rumors that a similar release could be on the horizon, although yesterday was the first time an official colorway had actually been reported. For those who don't remember, the shoe has a mostly white upper with a black mudguard. There is also Fragment branding on the back heel, which helps replace the Nike Air aesthetic.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we now have some in-hand photos of the shoe, and needless to say, we're excited. As you can see from the post below, there is a video which shows a blue box and some wrapping paper that features both Jumpman and Fragment branding. From there, we see the full extent of the shoe, which is undoubtedly filled with references to the Fragment. If you're a hardcore sneakerhead, you can't help but be excited about this news.

As for a release date, it's been revealed that these are supposed to drop in the Fall, but this is subject to change. Stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.