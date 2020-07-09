Back in 2014, Jordan Brand teamed up with Fragment for a collaboration on the Air Jordan 1. This sneaker has a white, black, and blue upper with Fragment's signature lightning bolt black near the back heel. To this day, this sneaker remains as one of the most popular Jordan collabs of all-time and sells for thousands of dollars on websites like StockX. With this in mind, it shouldn't be a surprise that sneakerheads have been calling for a second Fragment collab.

Over the past few months, a Fragment x Air Jordan 3 has been teased in the same color scheme as the Jordan 1. Well, according to @zsneakerheadz, 2020 could very well provide us with an Air Jordan 3 collaboration, except in a white and black color scheme. As you can see from the post below, the shoe features a predominantly white upper, although black appears on the mudguard and Air branding. In fact, the back heel replaces the word "Nike" with the infamous Fragment insignias.

As it stands, this release is simply a rumor although we will surely be receiving more information in the not so distant future. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to drop all of the latest updates.