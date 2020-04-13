Tragedy has struck the NFL this morning as former quarterback Tarvaris Jackson lost his life in a car crash while driving through his home state of Alabama. The 36-year-old spent the early stages of his career as a QB for Arkansas although he finished his college campaign with none other than Alabama State.

Jackson was drafted into the NFL all the way back in 2006 by the Minnesota Vikings and played with the squad until 2010. The last few years of his career were spent with the Seattle Seahawks where he was the backup QB for Russell Wilson. In fact, Jackson was able to secure a Super Bowl ring back in 2014 as he was a member of the championship-winning squad.

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Since retiring from the NFL, Jackson had been working as a coach, specifically with the Tennessee State Football program where he was training up and coming QBs. It is clear that Jackson had dedicated his life to football and his untimely passing is a shock to the entire football community.

As of right now, there are very few details surrounding the circumstances of Jackson's crash. Regardless, this is tragic news and our thoughts are with Jackson's family and former teammates, during this sad time.

[Via]