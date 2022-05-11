Urban Meyer's time in Jacksonville was short-lived. He was a terrible, incompetent coach who no one seemed to like. Now, according to the Tampa Bay Times, Meyer's tenure with the team is leading to a full-on lawsuit involving former kicker Josh Lambo. Lambo had been released from the team back in October and he believes that Meyer's conduct actually led to the decline in his play.

In the lawsuit, Lambo states that Meyer kicked him while he was stretching and said "Hey Dips**t, make your f**king kicks!" followed by "I'll kick you whenever the f**k I want." Lambo is adamant that he lost sleep over this incident and that he couldn't even practice properly because of the inappropriate conduct.

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Back in December, Meyer had addressed all of Lambo's accusations, claiming that the kicker was not giving a proper account of what happened. Needless to say, the Jaguars believe Lambo is simply overexaggerating the situation.

"There are eyewitnesses to refute his account," Meyer had stated. "[General manager] Trent [Baalke] and I met with him on multiple occasions to encourage his performance, and this was never brought up. I was fully supportive of Josh during his time with the team and wish him nothing but the best."

This is a developing story so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

[Via]