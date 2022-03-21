Urban Meyer's time with the Jacksonville Jaguars was short-lived, and for the most part, he was a laughing stock. There is virtually no shot he ever gets another NFL coaching job, and when it comes to his college career, that could very well be done as well. He never really seemed competent in his role, and he pretty well ruined Trevor Lawrence's rookie season.

Now, numerous reports are coming out about Meyer's tenure with the Jaguars. As it turns out, he was a lot more incompetent than people really let on. For instance, Meyer had tried to study the players in the league, however, he had zero clue who some of the biggest stars in the game even were, according to The Athletic.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Perhaps the most egregious example of this was how Meyer had no idea who Aaron Donald was. Of course, Donald is the best defensive player in the entire league, and he is the man behind the Rams' recent Super Bowl. Meyer had heard Donald was going to be a problem for the team, but he genuinely had no idea what his name was, or what his resume was. Needless to say, pretty embarrassing for an NFL head coach.

At this point, Meyer is definitely not going to return to the NFL, however, at least fans have stories like these to remember him by.

