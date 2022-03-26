The music industry is grieving an unexpected loss today after the Foo Fighters shared a sad announcement. Taylor Hawkins, the award-winning rock band's drummer, reportedly passed away while the group was out on tour. The Foo Fighters have been in South America performing a string of shows for sold-out crowds and were reportedly scheduled to play for fans in Bogota.

The group shared the news about the loss of 50-year-old Hawkins in a statement to their official social media pages.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," they wrote. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live with us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children, and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

Hawkins has been a part of the Foo Fighters since 1997 after performing with other notable acts including working with Alanis Morissette. Last year, Hawkins and his Foo Fighters comrades were officially inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Paul McCartney. The band was also reportedly scheduled to perform at the Grammys on April 3.

We offer our sincerest condolences to Taylor Hawkins's loved ones during this difficult time.