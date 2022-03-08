Tragic news has been shared by relatives of Australian rapper and singer Lil Bo Weep, real name Winona Brooks. In recent years, there have been mounting news reports about young stars on the rise who have lost their lives to violence, overdoses, and suicides, and sadly, Lil Bo Weep has passed away. The 22-year-old artist has a substantial following on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, and it was her father, Matthew Schofield, who reported on her death publicly.

"This weekend we lost the fight for my daughter's life against depression , trauma , PTSD and drug addiction that we have been fighting since we got her back from America through emergency repatriation DFAT but broken," he wrote on Facebook.

A cause of death has not been shared, but many believe Schofield gave hints in his message.

"She fought hard against her demons as we all did side by side next to her and picking up the broken pieces over and over again but she could not fight any more and we lost her," the grieving father added. "As her dad I am proud of her beyond words as she is my hero , my daughter and my best friend that i love so so much She is no longer hurting now with the universe wanting their angel back."

"A big part of me is lost at the moment but I ask respectfully that my close friends try not to ring me until I get someway through this." The rapper's fans have been mourning Lil Bo Weep's loss across social media platforms. We offer our sincerest condolences to Winona Brooks's loved ones during this difficult time.