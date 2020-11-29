Nate Robinson was absolutely decimated by Jake Paul on Saturday night during their boxing match that took place ahead of Mike Tyson's big comeback. Sports fans were hoping for the best from Robinson, noting that he is a natural athlete who can easily take down a YouTube star. In the end, this turned out not to be the case as Paul was simply a lot more prepared for the grueling nature of a boxing match.

Following the loss, Robinson was roasted on social media and there have been a plethora of memes floating around the internet. While many have been quick to put Robinson down, Floyd Mayweather is vowing to do no such thing. While taking to Instagram today, Floyd offered up some encouragement to the fighter.

Per Mayweather:

"Nate, I’m proud of you and I will always stand behind all my brothers. I will never kick my brother when he’s down. It’s ok for people to voice their opinions on social media, but no black athletes or black entertainers, especially black NBA players should make a mockery out of you. We are supposed to all stand with each other through the good, bad and ugly. I’m here to uplift you and let you know we all love you and congratulate you for just making an effort."

Mayweather also noted that he wanted to train Robinson although the former NBA star ultimately declined. If Robinson ever wants to get back in the ring, perhaps Mayweather should be his very first phone call.